Players have spent $680 million USD in the Epic Games Store

Over the last few years PC gaming has been dominated by discussions around storefronts and launchers, specifically regarding the Epic Games Store, which launched in the middle of 2018 and became a competitor for the titan that is Steam by getting exclusive releases and offering free games to players.

It turns out the Epic Games Store has been pretty popular too, as Epic has released the infographic below revealing that $680 million USD has been spent by players in the store, with 73 free games being given away too.

This weekly free game program is being extended into 2020 too, and the company promises to "continue to lead the way in open and developer-friendly store terms, with 88% revenue sharing, support for developer and publisher payment systems, and keyless purchasing integration with Humble (more PC stores coming soon)".

Epic is also "offering integration with Epic's platform-independent and store-independent online services with more than 300,000,000 customer accounts and 1,700,000,000 friend connections".

It's not all about the Epic Games Store though, as they'll also be helping developers support cross-platform play by using the tools built for Fortnite, as Dauntless has done with their game. We're promised more cross-platform games coming to the Epic Games Store in 2020, so stay tuned for more on that.

For more on the store and its performance, check out the detailed infographic below. Are you surprised by these results?