Alan Wake 2

Players have discovered that Remedy reveals the villain at the very beginning of Alan Wake 2

Sound designer Josh Adam Bell: "Finally someone noticed".

A crafty Alan Wake 2 fan has realised that the game reveals Alan's evil doppelganger Scratch at the very beginning of the story. If you need to refresh your memory, Scratch is a creation of the Dark Presence posing as Alan. More specifically, Wake is possessed by Scratch. Actually, this is a big plot twist, but a player named WillieTPJ on X noticed that if you hover over the clues surrounding Alan's photo in the Mind Place early in the game, eerie sounds start to play, suggesting that Scratch is in Alan's head.

Skeptics might say that WillieTPJ is overanalyzing a simple soundtrack, but that's not the case. Remedy sound designer Josh Adam Bell confirmed to fans that the soundtrack was "100% on purpose". In fact, he seems surprised that it took so long for anyone to notice. "Finally someone noticed", he writes.

