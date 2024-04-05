Players choose Commandos as the best Spanish game ever in a heartfelt tribute to La Abadía del Crimen and Paco Menéndez

HQ

Around 500 industry members gathered last night in Madrid to honor the history of Spanish video gaming, marking a long-awaited event that many considered overdue. The event, organised by private university U-tad, attracted students representing emerging talent but mostly key figures from the Spanish gaming sector, including developers, publishers, and long-time retailers.

The ceremony, lasting over two hours, reviewed the timeline of Spanish video games in three segments: the 1980s "golden age of Spanish software," the period from 1991 to 2007, and the "modern age" from 2008 to the present. The event concluded with the announcement of the choice of the very best Spanish video games in history, selected from 50 nominees by an expert jury and by over 21,000 public votes.

Here's all the recognised games and studios:

Best Spanish game of all time according to the jury of Jugando en Casa



La abadía del crimen / The Abbey of Crime (Opera Soft)

Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines (Pyro Studios)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (MercurySteam)

Commandos 2: Men of Courage (Pyro Studios)

Metroid Dread (MercurySteam)

Rime (Tequila Works)

Blasphemous (The Game Kitchen)

Blasphemous II (The Game Kitchen)

Blade: The Edge of Darkness (Rebel Act Studios)

Sir Fred (Made in Spain)

GRIS (Nomada Studio)

PC Fútbol (Dinamic Software)

Navy Moves (Dinamic Software)

Fernando Martín Basket Master (Dinamic Software)

Abu Simbel Profanation (Dinamic Software)

La Pulga (Paco & Paco)

The Red Strings Club (Deconstructeam)

Mad Mix Game (Topo Soft)

Hollywood Monsters (Pendulo Studios)

Deadlight (Tequila Works)



Best Spanish game of all time according to the public



Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines (Pyro Studios)

Blasphemous (The Game Kitchen)

La Abadía Del Crimen (Opera Soft)

PC Fútbol (Dinamic Software)

Commandos 2: Men of Courage (Pyro Studios)

GRIS (Nomada Studio)

Blasphemous 2 (The Game Kitchen)

Castlevania Lords of Shadow (MercurySteam)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam)

Blade: The Edge of Darkness (Rebel Act Studios)

Rime (Tequila Works)

World Rally (Zigurat)

Hollywood Monsters (Pendulo Studios)

Abu Simbel Profanation (Dinamic Software)

InviZimals (Novarama)

Maldita Castilla (Locomalito)

Metroid Samus Returns (Mercury Steam)

Runaway: A Road Adventure (Pendulo Studios)

Fernando Martín Basket Master (Dinamic Software)

Navy Moves (Dinamic Software)



Lifetime Achievement Awards (1979-1990)



Paco & Paco for La Pulga / Bugaboo



Dinamic Software / Dinamic Multimedia / FX Interactive



Made in Spain



Topo Soft



Opera Soft



Lifetime Achievement Awards (1991-2007)



Pendulo Studios



Pyro Studios



Rebel Act Games



MercurySteam



Lifetime Achievement Awards (2008-present)



Novarama Studios



Tequila Works



The Game Kitchen



Nomada Studio



As for the half-joking, half-serious thank you speeches, many of the veteran developers made it clear why this event couldn't wait any longer. It went a long way to remember those who are no longer with us, and in a particularly moving way Paco Menéndez, one of the souls of Opera Soft and therefore of the celebrated Abadía del crimen, who tragically passed away when he was just 34 years old. Besides, Tequila Works' lead programmer Estefanía "Fany" Salcedo received the biggest applause upon expressing the wish that yesterday would be a turning point so that the stage and seats would be filled with women and diversity in future editions.