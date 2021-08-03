Players can unlock a Skyword Sword theme this weekend in Tetris 99

Tetris 99 is holding its 23rd Maximus Cup August 6-9 and the unlockable theme this time is for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. To unlock the theme, which contains special art and music inspired by the recently released game, players must obtain a total of 100 event points. You can take a quick look at the upcoming theme in action here.

The theme for Skyward Sword HD is just the latest in a long line released for the popular free-to-play game. Since it was released back in 2019, we have seen unlockable backgrounds for many new and popular Nintendo releases such as Pokemon Sword and Shield, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.