Players can now install their games wherever they wish within the PC Xbox app

HQ

Microsoft has just detailed some big changes that will be coming to the Xbox app for PC that will bring it further in line with competitor Steam. Users will now be able to select where their game files download and this will enable them to back up and mod their libraries more easily. Game Pass will also be receiving new tags (as seen below) to more clearly indicate whether a title will support modding.

Interestingly, it was noted too that the speed of downloads on the platform has increased. Partner Director of Experiences Jason Beaumont said: "Download speeds for those games have improved over time so it's even easier and faster to get to your next game."

It's unclear when this update will be rolling out for the general public, but Microsoft has confirmed that it's currently being tested by those in its Insider program.

Thanks, IGN.