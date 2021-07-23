Players can now get behind the wheel of the Ferrari 296 GTB in Fortnite

We've seen iconic gaming heroes, all-star rappers, and NBA stars all appear in Fortnite over the years, but one thing the game hadn't featured until recently is licensed supercars. The battle royale title has recently collaborated with Ferrari to introduce the very first licensed vehicle into the game. Players can now get behind the Ferrari 296 GTB on the island and there is a series of Epic Quests that will encourage them to push it to its limits.

Along with the car, there is also a Ferrari Bundle that includes several cosmetic items inspired by the Italian manufacturer. The bundle is said to contain the Modena Icon and Maranello Racer Outfits, and the Ferrari Turbo Back Bling. You can read more about the collaboration here.

