Players can now enjoy duos mode in Call of Duty: Warzone

The addition of duos, where players can grab a singular friend and head into the fray to explore Verdansk and kill other killer pairs has been requested plentily since the release of Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Warzone. The mode has been rumoured to hit the game for a while now and now, it's officially live. The announcement was made with a short but punchy message posted by the official Call of Duty account on social media reading "Duos." and that's all one really needs to put the pieces together, in all honesty.

The developer has compiled a list of tips for those trying out the duos mode for the first time and you can read it here.