Players are returning to Alien: Isolation after the success of Alien: Romulus

HQ

It's not uncommon for popular movies to boost interest in related games (and vice versa), and a fresh example of this can be seen with Alien: Isolation. Following the successful premiere of Alien: Romulus, Isolation has attracted a surge of players on Steam.

Over the weekend, it peaked at 1,790 concurrent players, the highest number the title has seen in plus four years. It's likely that a similar trend is happening on consoles as well. Currently, there are significant discounts on Alien: Isolation (though they end at 6:00 PM tonight), so if you've seen Alien: Romulus and are craving more Xenomorph horror, now's the time to grab it.

Thanks ComicBook.com