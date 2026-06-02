Player.gg reveals new service letting players discover new games with greater ease

HQ

It can be difficult to find new games that really grab you and feel like they're exactly what you're looking for. Most of us have at least two key platforms we like to play on, as well, so it can be difficult to keep track of all the new stuff coming outside of the AAA releases that have the marketing budget to throw themselves at you. There's a gap for something that can help collate all that information for you, and former GameSpot employee Lucy James, player.gg, and Geoff Keighley believe they've found it.

James announced on social media that she was leaving GameSpot to pursue a new venture. She's now making lookingfor.game, a new weekly newsletter where she highlights upcoming games, delivering demos to people's inboxes. SGF host Geoff Keighley also shared the news on his social media, explaining that lookingfor.game won't just be James sending over an email of her favourite games of the week. She's also partnering with playtest platform player.gg, which aims to make a much more effective platform for discovering games, no matter the platform.

It all comes down to FirstLook, a player-first platform from player.gg which is partnering with James to help build recommendations for players beyond just giving them more items for their wishlist. Instead, it'll help lead them to Discords, playtests, and more.

James' particular focus will be on highlighting indie projects that can easily slip past our view. "I wanted to pursue something in the indie game space, and when everything aligned with Geoff and FirstLook, I knew I just had to make the jump. The support for my indie coverage on Friends Per Second has reassured me that there's an audience for lookingfor.game, and I'm excited to build a community and start sharing awesome games," she told Kotaku.

Would you sign up for a newsletter recommending you unique games?