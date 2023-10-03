Player one is no longer getting advantages in Mortal Kombat 1

HQ

If you plan on playing Mortal Kombat 1 later today, you will be met with a a pretty hefty patch that shakes things up quite a bit. This includes fixing the very strange bug that caused player one to get combo advantages against player two.

But there are plenty of other things that has been modified as well, both for individual characters and the overall gameplay. You can check out the full list below for everything that has been adjusted. Unfortunately, the patch isn't available for Switch though, but we hope it will be released as soon as possible.

• General Gameplay Adjustments

Move list corrections

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences

Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing

Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker's & Sektor's attacks to be unbreakable

• Character Specific Adjustments

Ashrah - Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking

Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Havik - Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face

Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame

Kung Lao - Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent

Shujinko (Kameo) - Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop