Player one is no longer getting advantages in Mortal Kombat 1

If you plan on playing Mortal Kombat 1 later today, you will be met with a a pretty hefty patch that shakes things up quite a bit. This includes fixing the very strange bug that caused player one to get combo advantages against player two.
But there are plenty of other things that has been modified as well, both for individual characters and the overall gameplay. You can check out the full list below for everything that has been adjusted. Unfortunately, the patch isn't available for Switch though, but we hope it will be released as soon as possible.
• General Gameplay Adjustments
Move list corrections
Localization fixes
Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings & buffered 2in1-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be canceled or branched from was executed with specific timing
Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker's & Sektor's attacks to be unbreakable
• Character Specific Adjustments
Ashrah - Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
Goro (Kameo) - Stomp is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
Havik - Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
Jax (Kameo) - Ground Pound is now higher priority when it & his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
Kung Lao - Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
Shujinko (Kameo) - Mimic Ice Klone & Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
• Fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves
Ashrah
God's Wrath and Demon's Wrath can now be high parried
Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried
Baraka
(Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried
Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried
General Shao
Power Strike can now be high parried
Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried
Johnny Cage
Ball Buster can now be high parried
Rising Star can now be high parried
Shadow Kick can now be high parried
Kenshi
Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried
Kung Lao
Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried
Li Mei
(Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried
No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried
Nitara
Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried
Raiden
Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried
Rain
Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried
Geyser can no longer be high parried
Reptile
Death Roll can no longer be high parried
Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried
Scorpion
Twisted Kyo can now be high parried
Shang Tsung
Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried
Sindel
Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried
Sub-Zero
Ice Slide can no longer be high parried
Tanya
Drill Kick can now be high parried