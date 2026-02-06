Player completes Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 without taking a single hit

HQ

We would like to warn you about significant spoilers regarding Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as this involves someone who has played through the entire adventure and reveals everything. Therefore, proceed with caution if you have not yet experienced last year's best game.

That said, YouTuber Hayete Bahadori has achieved something almost gruesome. He has played through the entire adventure using a single character (except in the three cases where you have to mix in more) - and he hasn't taken any damage whatsoever. As you may know, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a parrying system not unlike what we usually find in the fighting genre, where a well-timed press of a button not only prevents damage but also gives you certain advantages.

Bahadori has managed to do this on every single attack throughout the entire adventure, a feat that is somewhat insane considering that it actually requires a lot of timing, especially on more difficult enemies. In a AMA on Reddit, he says that the hardest part was the final boss:

"Learning and Remembering the timing on some of those attacks was difficult."

With that said, check out the entire unbelievable video below. Gamers are truly an incredible breed.