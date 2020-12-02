LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | HyperX League CS:GO 2v2 Final
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rocket League

'Player anthems' are coming to Rocket League Season 2

Players will soon have more creative control over how they celebrate their victories.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Rocket League's second season is just on the horizon (the game recently reverted back to Season 1. Confusing, we know.), and it has been revealed that more ways are coming for players to personalise their victories. 'Player anthems' will allow players to select the song that is played after scoring a goal from an internal library of tracks.

Not too many details have been shared on this already, but Psyonix has stated: "Soon, you'll be able to tap into Rocket League's ever-growing soundtrack and play your favorite music in the Arena when you score a goal with this new customization option."

Season 2 is also set to welcome back Rocket Labs. Here players can play on a series of porotype areas that the developers are looking to test. This concept was first introduced back in 2016, but it was eventually scrapped from the game altogether. The second season will reportedly feature an area inspired by Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle Cars, which was the predecessor to Rocket League. Pretty exciting stuff indeed.

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Rocket League

Related texts

Rocket League (Switch)Score

Rocket League (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It doesn't matter if you're good or not; everyone can take to the pitch to bump cars and hit balls."

Rocket LeagueScore

Rocket League
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Matches often descend into violent ramming attacks and opportunistic goal poaching. It doesn't matter though; it's all fun and games."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy