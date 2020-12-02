'Player anthems' are coming to Rocket League Season 2

You're watching Advertisements

Rocket League's second season is just on the horizon (the game recently reverted back to Season 1. Confusing, we know.), and it has been revealed that more ways are coming for players to personalise their victories. 'Player anthems' will allow players to select the song that is played after scoring a goal from an internal library of tracks.

Not too many details have been shared on this already, but Psyonix has stated: "Soon, you'll be able to tap into Rocket League's ever-growing soundtrack and play your favorite music in the Arena when you score a goal with this new customization option."

Season 2 is also set to welcome back Rocket Labs. Here players can play on a series of porotype areas that the developers are looking to test. This concept was first introduced back in 2016, but it was eventually scrapped from the game altogether. The second season will reportedly feature an area inspired by Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle Cars, which was the predecessor to Rocket League. Pretty exciting stuff indeed.

Thanks, PC Gamer.