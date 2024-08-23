Playdigious Originals to publish new tactical narrative game Crown Gambit

Dansk
Playdigious Originals will be publishing the new tactical narrative game from Wild Wits, Crown Gambit. Crown Gambit is a tactical narrative game set in a fantasy land where you have to prevent the realm's downfall.
You can use the skills of three different paladins in order to overcome the obstacles blocking your victory. Hael is a mace-wielding cleric, Rollo is a anchor-waving tanker, and Aliza is a blood-bending swashbuckler.
The card game will also see you carve your own path to victory, as you align with one of the pretenders to the throne. It's sure to be a nail-biting adventure, inspired by Breton and Celtic folklore. The game also scored over $30,000 in a recent Kickstarter campaign.