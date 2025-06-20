Playdead founder claims he is being sued by the studio

HQ

It is no secret that the split between the two Playdead founders, Dino Patti and Arnt Jensen, has been very public and not particularly pleasant. Patti founded his own studio after leaving the studio he helped create, and Playdead, which is still run by Jensen, has been working on their third game for almost a decade.

But now the matter is flaring up again, as Patti has made some rather harsh accusations in the latest edition of Arkaden's podcast. Back in March, Patti told Game Developer that Playdead had threatened him with legal action over a blog post on LinkedIn dating back to 2004, in which he described how Limbo was developed. In that post, he used an image that Playdead claims belongs to Arnt Jensen.

In the podcast, he now reveals that this lawsuit is apparently going to court. Apparently, Playdead's position is that they believe the same LinkedIn post makes Patti more instrumental in the creation of Limbo than they believe to be the case. The letter he received from Playdead reportedly reads as follows:

"We want to repeat and caution that your continued use of Playdead's assets and any disclosure and exploitation of inside knowledge about Playdead for commercial purposes is infringing and constitutes breach of confidentiality clauses. By providing recipients with core insights to the process of developing Limbo, you are falsely giving the impression that you played a significant role, including a creative role, in the development of the game."