Playdate units will start shipping later this year, pre-orders go live next week

Panic has confirmed that pre-orders for its crankable console the Playdate will go live on July 29. The first 20,000 units will ship in late 2021 and additional orders will be shipped later in 2022. The manufacturer also confirmed that these pre-orders will not sell out and that they can be cancelled at any time in exchange for a full refund.

If you're unfamiliar with the Playdate then it is essentially a bright yellow handheld system that features monochrome visuals. The device, unlike any other current gaming system, uses a crank on its side as a control method and it has a pretty unusual approach when it comes to distributing its games. The console's first season is 12 weeks long and it enables players to download two brand-new titles each week spanning a variety of genres.

You can find out more about Playdate here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.