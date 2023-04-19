Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Playdate sold 53,000 units in its first year

It smashed its goal, which was less than half of that.

It has been a year since the Playdate console officially launched, and with that being the case, the mini-console manufacturer has now released some sales information about the product's first year, which has been very successful.

As noted in a press release, we're told that Playdate sold 53,142 units in its first 12 months, which absolutely smashed the expectation the manufacturer had for its first year. We're told that Playdate originally intended to create 20,000 units and that it was unsure if it would sell all of them, but now it has already shipped 27,000 consoles and fulfilled half of its current orders.

As for when it intends to catch up with this demand for the system, Playdate even notes that it expects to deliver all pre-orders by the end of this year, meaning it will hopefully become easier to get one of the crankable consoles from 2024.

Have you ordered a Playdate?

