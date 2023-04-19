Playdate sold 53,000 units in its first year

HQ

It has been a year since the Playdate console officially launched, and with that being the case, the mini-console manufacturer has now released some sales information about the product's first year, which has been very successful.

As noted in a press release, we're told that Playdate sold 53,142 units in its first 12 months, which absolutely smashed the expectation the manufacturer had for its first year. We're told that Playdate originally intended to create 20,000 units and that it was unsure if it would sell all of them, but now it has already shipped 27,000 consoles and fulfilled half of its current orders.

As for when it intends to catch up with this demand for the system, Playdate even notes that it expects to deliver all pre-orders by the end of this year, meaning it will hopefully become easier to get one of the crankable consoles from 2024.

