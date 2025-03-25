Playable Grand Theft Auto VI map in GTA V taken down by Take-Two

HQ

Take-Two's legal ban hammer has struck again. As we get closer to Grand Theft Auto VI's apparent launch, it seems that more modders are facing take-downs of their Grand Theft Auto content. On this occasion, modder and YouTuber Dark Space has seen his Grand Theft Auto VI map mod taken down.

Essentially, he had created a playable map in Grand Theft Auto V based on the game world of Grand Theft Auto VI. He said that he expected a take-down at some point, but was surprised he didn't get an e-mail or warning beforehand.

Dark Space reckons his map got taken down because it was "probably a little too accurate," according to a post he made on social media. "They must feel some sort of threat from it existing, because they feel that having a playable version of the map to drive around in could ruin the surprise and newness of GTA 6 when it releases," he said.

After the amount of leaks we've seen for Grand Theft Auto VI so far, it's no surprise Rockstar and Take-Two are being extra cautious. Still, until we've got a new official trailer or bit of information from the developer and publisher, fans will continue to make projects like this in the hopes to pass the time before GTA VI launches.