Play your consoles on your PC with Shadowcast

This handy accessory is only priced at $39.

Genki has made some pretty cool Switch peripherals thanks to Kickstarter funding, like the Covert Dock, which basically is a convenient travel adaptor/charger. A lot of us in the Gamereactor network have bought its product and can verify that they work as intended.

Now Genki are at it again with a new campaign for something called Shadowcast. With this, you can play your HDMI consoles (like Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X) in up to 4K on your PC and also use the computer to capture image and video. The estimated delivery is March next year - and the campaign is already funded.

The Shadowcast is priced $39, and does make playing games on your journeys a whole lot more convenient as you can just use your laptop screen. Just bring a small console like Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 Slim or our favorite travel partner Nintendo Switch and game away any rainy days.

Head over this way to take a look at the instruction video and all the capabilities of this very handy thing.

