news
Yakuza 0

Play Yakuza 0, Kiwami, and Kiwami 2 for free with Xbox Live Gold this weekend

The free access comes as part of Microsoft's "Yakuza Takes Over Free Play Days" scheme.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a big draw for the Xbox Series S/X launch, and also a timed exclusive amongst consoles until March next year. But, if you haven't played Yakuza yet and want to see what the fuzz is all about - we suggest you try them out this weekend.

Microsoft has announced that everyone with Xbox Live Gold can freely download and play Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 on Xbox One until Sunday. We would recommend you to start with the middle one as it's a great way to get to know the franchise better.

Yakuza 0

