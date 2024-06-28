Play Xbox with Amazon Fire TV without the need of a console

HQ

As you probably know, Microsoft has long been working hard to make it possible to play Xbox without a console, by streaming via the cloud instead. Thanks to this, it is possible to play Xbox via Samsung's smart TV, as an example.

Now Microsoft has announced another collaboration, this time with Amazon, whose Fire TV Stick 4K (£59.99 / €69.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (£69.99 / €79.99) are now also capable of Xbox gaming. Via Xbox Wire we can read:

"To get started, players just need a Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to gain instant access to hundreds of phenomenal games, including Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5, among others."

We don't have an exact date for when this feature will go live yet, but it should at least happen during the month of July.