Play WWE 2K22, Naruto to Boruto and Generation Zero for free this weekend

Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get games to play for free each weekend.

If you subscribe to either Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, you get three games to play for free each weekend in a program called Free Play Days. This week three pretty nice titles are included in this offer and you get the full versions with no strings attached until 09:00 CET on Monday morning, and you also get to keep the save files if you decide to get any of them afterwards.

Here are your free games:

There's also really good discount on these games with 35-60% (depending on version) on WWE 2K22, 90% discount on Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Generation Zero is reduced by 60-65% discount.

