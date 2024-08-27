Play with up to eight players simultaneously in Pico Park 2, coming as a shadowdrop and temporary exclusive to Nintendo Switch today

The Nindies just keep coming to Nintendo Switch today, and after the surprise release of Pizza Tower, we now have a much more endearing co-op experience in Pico Park 2.

In this platformer and puzzle game, we'll necessarily have to collaborate with seven other players in total to overcome over 60 levels packed with high walls, catwalks, lifts and chasms. United by a rope and the desire to reach the end, this co-op adventure is coming to Nintendo Switch today as a temporary exclusive, and will soon be coming to PC and Xbox Series on 12 September.

Check out the trailer below.