Play the Xbox games you own using the cloud

HQ

Surely no one has missed the fact that Microsoft is wholeheartedly committed to cloud gaming in order to attract gamers to Xbox even if they do not own a console. So far, it has mainly been about the Game Pass offering, but now it is announced that your own games will also be able to be streamed.

In a first step, a total of 50 games now have support, including several giant titles. Thanks to this, it will now be possible to play titles such as Baldur's Gate III, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Outlaws and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on a smart TV, a smartphone, a Steam Deck or a laptop - provided you have good internet access.

Via Xbox Wire, the full list of supported games is now available, you can check it out below:



Animal Well

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Balatro

Baldur's Gate III

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

The Casting of Frank Stone

Cyberpunk 2077

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dredge

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Farming Simulator 25

Fear the Spotlight

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Hades

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

High On Life

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

House Flipper 2

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 1

NBA 2K25

PGA Tour 2K23

Phasmophobia

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Rust Console Edition

7 Days to Die

Star Wars Outlaws

Stray

The Crew Motorfest

The Outlast Trials

The Plucky Squire

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

TopSpin 2K25

Undertale

Visions of Mana

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

WWE 2K24



This is just a first step and more games will be continuously added to enable playing your favorite titles independently of Xbox consoles.