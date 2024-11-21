English
Gamereactor
news

Play the Xbox games you own using the cloud

In the first phase, there are 50 titles in total, including several big names, and more games will be added as we go along.

Surely no one has missed the fact that Microsoft is wholeheartedly committed to cloud gaming in order to attract gamers to Xbox even if they do not own a console. So far, it has mainly been about the Game Pass offering, but now it is announced that your own games will also be able to be streamed.

In a first step, a total of 50 games now have support, including several giant titles. Thanks to this, it will now be possible to play titles such as Baldur's Gate III, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Outlaws and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on a smart TV, a smartphone, a Steam Deck or a laptop - provided you have good internet access.

Via Xbox Wire, the full list of supported games is now available, you can check it out below:


  1. Animal Well

  2. Assassin's Creed Mirage

  3. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

  4. Balatro

  5. Baldur's Gate III

  6. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

  7. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

  8. The Casting of Frank Stone

  9. Cyberpunk 2077

  10. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

  11. Dredge

  12. Dying Light 2 Stay Human

  13. Farming Simulator 25

  14. Fear the Spotlight

  15. Final Fantasy XIV Online

  16. Final Fantasy

  17. Final Fantasy II

  18. Final Fantasy III

  19. Final Fantasy IV

  20. Final Fantasy V

  21. Final Fantasy VI

  22. Hades

  23. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

  24. High On Life

  25. Hitman World of Assassination

  26. Hogwarts Legacy

  27. House Flipper 2

  28. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  29. Lego Harry Potter Collection

  30. Life is Strange: Double Exposure

  31. Metro Exodus

  32. Mortal Kombat 1

  33. NBA 2K25

  34. PGA Tour 2K23

  35. Phasmophobia

  36. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  37. Rust Console Edition

  38. 7 Days to Die

  39. Star Wars Outlaws

  40. Stray

  41. The Crew Motorfest

  42. The Outlast Trials

  43. The Plucky Squire

  44. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

  45. Tom Clancy's The Division 2

  46. TopSpin 2K25

  47. Undertale

  48. Visions of Mana

  49. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

  50. WWE 2K24

This is just a first step and more games will be continuously added to enable playing your favorite titles independently of Xbox consoles.

