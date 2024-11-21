Play the Xbox games you own using the cloud

In the first phase, there are 50 titles in total, including several big names, and more games will be added as we go along.
Surely no one has missed the fact that Microsoft is wholeheartedly committed to cloud gaming in order to attract gamers to Xbox even if they do not own a console. So far, it has mainly been about the Game Pass offering, but now it is announced that your own games will also be able to be streamed.
In a first step, a total of 50 games now have support, including several giant titles. Thanks to this, it will now be possible to play titles such as Baldur's Gate III, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Outlaws and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on a smart TV, a smartphone, a Steam Deck or a laptop - provided you have good internet access.
Via Xbox Wire, the full list of supported games is now available, you can check it out below:
Animal Well
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Balatro
Baldur's Gate III
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)
The Casting of Frank Stone
Cyberpunk 2077
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Dredge
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Farming Simulator 25
Fear the Spotlight
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy II
Final Fantasy III
Final Fantasy IV
Final Fantasy V
Final Fantasy VI
Hades
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
High On Life
Hitman World of Assassination
Hogwarts Legacy
House Flipper 2
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Lego Harry Potter Collection
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Metro Exodus
Mortal Kombat 1
NBA 2K25
PGA Tour 2K23
Phasmophobia
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Rust Console Edition
7 Days to Die
Star Wars Outlaws
Stray
The Crew Motorfest
The Outlast Trials
The Plucky Squire
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
TopSpin 2K25
Undertale
Visions of Mana
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
WWE 2K24
This is just a first step and more games will be continuously added to enable playing your favorite titles independently of Xbox consoles.