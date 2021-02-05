Play The Sims 4 and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for free on Xbox this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

If you still haven't played the quirky and entertaining Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 yet and have an Xbox, we have some good news for you. It is included in Microsoft's Free Play Days this weekend, which means that everyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can can download it and play until Monday 09:00.

This is something we suggest you do, as explained why in our review. But it isn't the only game available, as The Sims 4 is also a part of the very same offer. So if you have been oogling either of these two titles - take the opportunity to enjoy them now.