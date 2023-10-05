Play the recently released Trine 5 for free this weekend

HQ

Microsoft has revealed this week's round of Free Play Days games, a program that subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core are entitled to, and grants them a selection of usually three titles to play as much as they want at no extra cost over the weekend until Monday morning.

This time we're getting one brand new game (Trine 5), and two other well received adventures, and they all have discounts if you want to keep any of them. Here are your Free Play Games for this weekend, which you can start playing later today: