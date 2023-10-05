Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

Play the recently released Trine 5 for free this weekend

Tales of Arise and For The King are also included in the Free Play Days program for Game Pass subscribers.

HQ

Microsoft has revealed this week's round of Free Play Days games, a program that subscribers of Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core are entitled to, and grants them a selection of usually three titles to play as much as they want at no extra cost over the weekend until Monday morning.

This time we're getting one brand new game (Trine 5), and two other well received adventures, and they all have discounts if you want to keep any of them. Here are your Free Play Games for this weekend, which you can start playing later today:


  • Tales of Arise

  • For The King

  • Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

