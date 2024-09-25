Play the real-life Agent 47 in Hitman World of Assassination, coming now to PS VR2

Last night during State of Play, IO Interactive announced that Hitman World of Assassination is coming to PS VR2 in December 2024. That means that everyone with Sony's current VR system will be able to feel like the real Agent 47 and take on the toughest assassination missions.

In the trailer they unveiled we got to see some of the more notable systems, such as the use of dual grips (for brand new pistols with silencers), full ambidexterity, scene adaptation for closed environments like rooms, and fine-tuned control for both hands.

Hitman World of Assassination for PlayStation VR2 will support the full main campaign of PS5 version, and those who already own that console version of the game will be able to grab this for €9.99 as an upgrade pack via the PS Store.

Hitman World of Assassination is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. In addition, a standalone version called Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded (from XR Games) is also available as of this summer for Meta Quest 3.