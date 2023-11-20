Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Baldur's Gate III

Play the first two hours of Baldur's Gate III on PS Plus for free

Trial versions of the hit Larian and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum are available through the Premium tier of Sony's subscription service.

HQ

Ultimate GOTY at the Golden Joystick Awards, Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards, a perfect score in most reviews (including ours) and millions of grateful players attest to the quality of Baldur's Gate III. A game not to be missed by gamers on PC, Xbox (when its platform release is announced at TGA) and PlayStation 5, where it's available now in digital (and physical pre-order) form. But if you're not yet familiar with Larian's masterpiece, you can now play its first two hours for free if you're already a PlayStation Plus Premium member.

As you probably know, the highest tier of Sony's subscription service allows you to play time-limited versions of the latest releases on the console, but BG3 hadn't made it there yet? until today. As of this morning, both Baldur's Gate III (two hours of gameplay) and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (one hour trial) are available on PS Plus Premium. In this case I'm going to err on the side of bias and if you only have time in your life to try one of them... better make it Larian's RPG.

Baldur's Gate III

