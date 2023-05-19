Play The Division 2 and a double dose Warhammer for free this weekend

HQ

Free Play Days is a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download for free and enjoy over a weekend (until Monday at 9am to be more precise). This week offers four games - and all of them are pretty interesting, and we suspect Games Workshop fans will be really happy.

As usual, if you decide to buy any of them after trying them out, you get to keep your save file, and to make things better they're all heavily discounted. Here's your selection: