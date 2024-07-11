Play The Crew Motorfest, AEW and EA Sports FC 24 for free this weekend

HQ

It has been a tradition for many years that ahead of each holiday, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost by anyone who has Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a program called Free Play Days. We usually report when there are better titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today. There are four pretty competitive games that we think many of you might be interested in.



AEW: Fight Forever



The Crew Motorfest



EA Sports FC 24



MLB The Show 24



All of them can now be freely downloaded and played until 09:00 on Monday morning. There's also a sale on all the titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you will of course get to keep your save file.

As if to make things a bit better, the offer on EA Sports FC 24 is valid until Tuesday next week, while the MLB The Show offer applies to everyone regardless of Xbox subscription.