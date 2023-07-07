Play The Crew 2, UFC 4 and more for free this weekend

HQ

Microsoft has presented another round of their Free Play Days program for Xbox that lets Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers play games as much as they want starting now until 09:00 on Monday. As usual, you will get to keep your save file if you choose to buy any of these titles later, and there are also discounts to take advantage of.

This week, we're getting four titles to choose from, and they are clearly sports themed. Here is your selection:



MLB The Show 23



Super Mega Baseball 4



The Crew 2



UFC 4



Will you download and play any of these?