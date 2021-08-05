Play test sessions for Battlefield 2042 will take place next week

Thousands of players will be getting their hands on Battlefield 2042 over the course of six playtest sessions that are due to take place August 12 -15. According to VGC, five of these sessions will last for three hours and there will be one lengthy session for nine hours.

Those interested in play testing the game can sign up here, but this doesn't guarantee access to the aforementioned sessions. It should be noted too that these sessions will only take place on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series and not last-gen consoles.

Along with the play testing details, the PC specs for Battlefield 2042 have also been released. You can take a look at the shooter's minimum and recommended settings below:

Minimum specs



OS: 64-bit Windows 10



Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350



Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K



Memory: 8GB



Video Memory: 4GB



Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560



Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti



DirectX: 12



Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection



Recommended specs



OS: 64-bit Windows 10



Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600



Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790



Memory: 16GB



Video Memory: 8GB



Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060



Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT



DirectX: 12



Thanks, VGC.