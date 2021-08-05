Play test sessions for Battlefield 2042 will take place next week

Thousands of players will be getting their hands on Battlefield 2042 over the course of six playtest sessions that are due to take place August 12 -15. According to VGC, five of these sessions will last for three hours and there will be one lengthy session for nine hours.
Those interested in play testing the game can sign up here, but this doesn't guarantee access to the aforementioned sessions. It should be noted too that these sessions will only take place on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series and not last-gen consoles.
Along with the play testing details, the PC specs for Battlefield 2042 have also been released. You can take a look at the shooter's minimum and recommended settings below:
Minimum specs
Recommended specs
Thanks, VGC.