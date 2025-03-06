English
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Play Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown and AEW: Fight Forever for free this weekend

As you might have figured out, it's time for a new round of Microsoft's Free Play Days programme, which also includes Rainbow Six: Siege.

It has been a tradition for many years that ahead of each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone who has Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor, we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today, namely the latest instalment in the Test Drive series, which was released as recently as September.

In addition, they also have a game that all Xbox owners can download and play until Monday morning. Here is the list of the included titles:


  • AEW: Fight Forever

  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

  • Rainbow Six: Siege

  • Born of Bread (free for all Xbox members)

All of the titles are on sale with this offer, and if you choose to buy any of them, you will get to keep your save file.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

