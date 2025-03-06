Play Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown and AEW: Fight Forever for free this weekend

HQ

It has been a tradition for many years that ahead of each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone who has Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor, we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today, namely the latest instalment in the Test Drive series, which was released as recently as September.

In addition, they also have a game that all Xbox owners can download and play until Monday morning. Here is the list of the included titles:



AEW: Fight Forever



Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown



Rainbow Six: Siege



Born of Bread (free for all Xbox members)



All of the titles are on sale with this offer, and if you choose to buy any of them, you will get to keep your save file.