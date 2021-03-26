Play Tekken 7, Hot Pursuit Remastered and Civilization VI for free on Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

As has been tradition for a couple of years now, Microsoft offers 2-3 titles to play for free for all Xbox Live Gold (and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) users each weekend in their Free Play Days program. We try to cover thing when it is interesting stuff - such as it is this time. Not only is it three games to choose from, but they are all worth trying out.

More specifically, you can download and play Tekken 7 (why not try out the new character), Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered and Civilization VI and continue to do so until 09:00 on Monday morning. There's also a big discount on all titles during this period, and you will of course get to keep your save file if you decide to buy any of these games.