Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

Play Super Monkey Ball and Sonic Mania for free on Xbox One

Microsoft continues its Free Play Days initiative, giving gamers limited-time free games to play on Xbox One.

Microsoft runs its Free Play Days promotion at the end of every week, and the end of this week is... now! Therefore, Microsoft has now announced what titles Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can enjoy at no extra cost starting now until Monday 08:00 (GMT).

We would consider this to be one of the better offerings, with three interesting games that surely will make Sega fans happy (the 2K series was started by Sega back in the Dreamcast era):

NBA 2K20
Sonic Mania
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

As you'd expect, there are big sales on all three games during the weekend if you'd like to buy one or more of them after playing for free. And of course, you will be able to keep your save file as well.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

