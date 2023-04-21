Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter 6

Play Street Fighter 6's demo on PS4 and PS5 right now

It's coming to PC and Xbox next week.

I was far from the only one that thought the announcement of a demo was basically obligatory when Capcom confirmed the Street Fighter 6 gameplay showcase last week, and we haven't been left disappointed.

At least not if you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, as a Street Fighter 6 demo is now downloadable on PS Store. This will let us fight as Ryu and Luke, make our avatar with the fairly deep character creator and then explore the World Tour with it.

Not that PC and Xbox Series owners should feel entirely left out. The demo will also make its way to those platforms on April 26.

See some of the stuff that awaits in the trailer below.

Street Fighter 6

