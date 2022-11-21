Play Star Citizen for free until the end of November

HQ

Star Citizen started its pre-production phase back in 2010, and in 2012 there was a successful Kickstarter campaign. And still the game is not finished, even with a boatload of cash and a decade of time. But at least you can now try it on PC for free until the end of November, so that is something, right?

This was announced a while ago, so now is a good time as ever to try out this huge space adventure game, that may never get finished.

From November 18 (starting 16:00 UTC) until November 30 (ending 20:00 UTC), everyone can play Star Citizen for free.

