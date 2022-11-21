Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Citizen

Play Star Citizen for free until the end of November

It may never get finished, but at least you can try it now.

Star Citizen started its pre-production phase back in 2010, and in 2012 there was a successful Kickstarter campaign. And still the game is not finished, even with a boatload of cash and a decade of time. But at least you can now try it on PC for free until the end of November, so that is something, right?

This was announced a while ago, so now is a good time as ever to try out this huge space adventure game, that may never get finished.

From November 18 (starting 16:00 UTC) until November 30 (ending 20:00 UTC), everyone can play Star Citizen for free.

Do you believe that Star Citizen will ever get properly finished? Leave your comments below.

Star Citizen

