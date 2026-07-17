Play soccer with Shrek in FIFA Heroes

HQ

After releasing FIFA 23, EA parted ways with the license and has since been releasing its soccer games under the name EA Sports FC instead. But that doesn't mean FIFA is gone, as the organization has several projects, both already released and upcoming, related to the FIFA license.

One of them is FIFA Heroes, a lighthearted, soccer-themed party game for mobile devices filled with current and former stars. And apparently, it will also feature guest appearances. On August 10, a Shrek Season Pass will be released, and as the name suggests, it lets the ogre play soccer just in time for the 25th anniversary of the animated film series (which is also getting a new, fifth installment next year). The description reads:

"During the Season Pass, players will have the chance to unlock new rewards, including Shrek and two additional characters, alongside six character emojis, new avatars including Donkey, and more."

The confirmed characters are, in order:



Shrek



Fiona



Puss in Boots



Gingy



Pinocchio



Lord Farquaad



FIFA Heroes is also coming to PC and consoles, but a release date has not yet been confirmed. It's available now for both Android and iOS.