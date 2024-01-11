Play seven EA Sports titles for free this weekend

HQ

As you may know, Microsoft has a program they call Free Play Days, which is a selection of usually three titles that Xbox Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download for free and enjoy over a weekend (until Monday at 9am to be more precise).

This time the offerings are all sports themed as it is an EA Sports takeover with no less than seven of the latest installations in each franchise. As usual, you get to keep your savings file if you decide to buy any of them after testing, and they're all discounted during the weekend. Here's your selection:

• EA Sports FC 24

• Madden NFL 24

• NHL 24

• F1 23

• EA Sports PGA Tour

• EA Sports WRC

• Super Mega Baseball 4

Will you be spending the weekend with some EA Sports entertainment?