Play Session Skate Sim and Unknown 9: Awakening for free this weekend

It has been a tradition for many years that ahead of each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone who has Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. We usually report when there are better titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today.

All three games are interesting and we recommend you check out Bandai Namco's action adventure Unknown 9, which features Anya Chalotra as the main character and offers an interesting concept in an exciting game world. Unfortunately, it wasn't as polished as it should have been when it premiered back in October, but we know a lot of people like it. Take the opportunity to see if it is something according to your taste.



The Elder Scrolls Online



Session Skate Sim



Unknown 9: Awakening



All of them can now be freely downloaded and played until 9am on Monday morning. There's also a sale on all the titles until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, and you get to keep your save files.

As if to make everything a little better, the offer on Unknown 9 applies to everyone regardless of Xbox subscription.