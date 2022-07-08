Play Saints Row IV, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and The Crew 2 for free

HQ

By now, you are surely familiar with the Microsoft program Free Play Days, which is basically a selection of games that you can download and play as much as you like each weekend for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate. Now this weeks free titles have been introduced over at Xbox Wire, and it's a nice selection.

Starting now until Monday morning at 09:00 CET you can freely enjoy Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Assetto Corsa Competizione, and The Crew 2. If you wish to keep any of them, they are all on sale during this period and you will be able to keep your save file.

Will you try any of these games out?