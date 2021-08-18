Play Rocket League in 120Hz with PlayStation 5

HQ

Last year, Xbox Series S and X both got support for Rocket League in 120Hz, and now the time has finally come for PlayStation 5 gamers to enjoy this as well. And not only that, there are also a Ratchet & Clank bundle that will be free to everyone by signing in to the game before January 3 next year (both PlayStation 4 and 5). Here's what to expect from the new graphic modes:

Quality

• 4K checkerboard resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

• HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better

• 4K capable display required to experience 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K

Performance

• Game runs at 2688x1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

• Game UI runs in 4K checkerboard

• 4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688x1512

• HDR and 120 FPS require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable