Resident Evil 4

Play Resident Evil 4 for free tonight

Try the previously announced demo of the remake on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Many of you predicted that Resident Evil 4's previously revealed demo would launch during tonight's Capcom Spotlight show when it was announced last week, so today's Twitch leak was just icing on the cake. Still, it's nice to have a confirmation.

This new trailer makes it clear Resident Evil 4 is getting a so-called Chainsaw demo tonight on both PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. This is basically the village portion of the game, so look forward to barricading doors, set a cow on fire and of course fight our dear friend with the chainsaw. What makes it extra juicy is that this won't have a time limit, so feel free to practice as much as you want before the game launches on March 24.

Resident Evil 4

