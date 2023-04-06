Play PGA Tour 2K23 for free during Easter

HQ

2K Sports released their latest golf title back in October and definitely does not want us to forget about it with all the spotlight on EA's alternative launching tomorrow.

As a result, Microsoft and 2K Games has now announced that PGA Tour 2K23 is one of the Free Play Days titles this week. This is a selection of Xbox games that can be downloaded and played for free for all subscribers of Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate.

There are also other titles included, two really good MMORPGs (The Elder Scrolls Online, and Black Desert Online) as well as Team 17's brilliant Bravery and Greed with beat 'em up action for up to four players.

All of these can be played as much as you want to until 8:00 BST / 9:00 CEST on Monday morning, and there are also heavy discounts if you would like to buy some of them.