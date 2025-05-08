Play Pac-Man's battle royale and the eery Still Wakes the Deep for free this weekend

HQ

It has been a tradition for many years that on the eve of each weekend Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today with Pac-Man's battle royale title from 2024 and a horror adventure that can actually freely be downloaded by all Xbox owners through Monday morning.

Here are the two games included this week:



Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs



Still Wakes the Deep (free for all Xbox users)



The titles are on sale as part of this offer, and if you choose to buy any of them, you can keep your saving file.