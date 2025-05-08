Play Pac-Man's battle royale and the eery Still Wakes the Deep for free this weekend

It has been a tradition for many years that on the eve of each weekend Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles on offer and that's exactly what they have today with Pac-Man's battle royale title from 2024 and a horror adventure that can actually freely be downloaded by all Xbox owners through Monday morning.
Here are the two games included this week:
The titles are on sale as part of this offer, and if you choose to buy any of them, you can keep your saving file.