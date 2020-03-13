LIVE

Play Overwatch, Nascar and Verdun for free on Xbox One

Get the weekend started with a trio of limited-time free trials on Xbox One.

Microsoft has announced yet another round of their Free Play Days program, which is pretty much what it sounds like. Games to download and play for free during the weekend until 08:00 (GMT) Monday morning.

This week, Overwatch is the big draw, but there is also Verdun, a grim WW1 shooter that lets you experience the hard life in the trenches. Finally, there's NASCAR Heat 4, which we estimate will be of interest to roughly eight people across the entire European continent.

You need either Xbox Live Gold or Ultimate to be able to download these games without any extra cost. Which one seems most interesting to you?

