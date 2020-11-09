English
news
Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Play Ori and the Will of the Wisps at 120fps

The gorgeous platform runs smoother than ever before on the Xbox Series.

Moon Studio has finally shared details on how it will enhance Ori and the Will of the Wisps for next-generation (which starts tomorrow, by the way...), and it turns out we can look forward to some pretty substantial enhancements for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.

The most noticeable thing is that Ori and the Will of the Wisps supports 120 frames per second on both Xbox Series S and X. The S does this in 1080p with HDR (you can also play 4K at 60 frames per second with the S) and the X in 4K with HDR. The X also supports 6K graphics supersampled to 4K for extremely good picture quality. You can check out the full list of changes coming tomorrow below:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Now optimized for the Xbox Series X
• 4K HDR locked at 120 FPS
• Optional 6K Supersampled mode at 60FPS outputting in 4K HDR
• Highest Graphics and Visual Effects settings
• Instant Input Response
• Faster Loading Times
• High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences
• Available with Smart Delivery

Now optimized for the Xbox Series S
• 1080p HDR locked at 120 FPS
• Optional 4K mode at 60FPS
• Instant Input Response
• Faster Loading Times
• High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences
• Available with Smart Delivery

Additional Features for the All Xbox Platforms
• Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.
• Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu
• Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu

Bug Fixes and Improvements
• General performance improvements across all Xbox One SKUs
• Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes
• Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions
• Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience
• Various smaller bug-fixes

PC Feature and Updates
• New High Quality Graphics mode for Sharp, Supersampled image rendering with highest visual effect settings.
• New Low Quality Graphics mode with optimized visual effect settings to allow better performance on lower spec machines.
• PC Graphics Quality Setting Selection (Low, Balanced, High): Allows choosing between higher framerate and higher quality graphics modes.
• Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.
• New High Quality Audio Mode: High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences
• New Low Quality Audio Mode: Lower quality Audio mode for increased performance on lower end machines.
• Audio Quality Settings Selection: Allow to choose between higher quality audio and more optimized audio performance modes.
• Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu
• Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu
• General Performance and Image Quality Improvements
• Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes
• Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions
• Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience
• Various smaller bug-fixes

