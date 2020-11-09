Play Ori and the Will of the Wisps at 120fps

Moon Studio has finally shared details on how it will enhance Ori and the Will of the Wisps for next-generation (which starts tomorrow, by the way...), and it turns out we can look forward to some pretty substantial enhancements for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.
The most noticeable thing is that Ori and the Will of the Wisps supports 120 frames per second on both Xbox Series S and X. The S does this in 1080p with HDR (you can also play 4K at 60 frames per second with the S) and the X in 4K with HDR. The X also supports 6K graphics supersampled to 4K for extremely good picture quality. You can check out the full list of changes coming tomorrow below:
Now optimized for the Xbox Series X
• 4K HDR locked at 120 FPS
• Optional 6K Supersampled mode at 60FPS outputting in 4K HDR
• Highest Graphics and Visual Effects settings
• Instant Input Response
• Faster Loading Times
• High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences
• Available with Smart Delivery
Now optimized for the Xbox Series S
• 1080p HDR locked at 120 FPS
• Optional 4K mode at 60FPS
• Instant Input Response
• Faster Loading Times
• High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences
• Available with Smart Delivery
Additional Features for the All Xbox Platforms
• Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.
• Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu
• Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu
Bug Fixes and Improvements
• General performance improvements across all Xbox One SKUs
• Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes
• Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions
• Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience
• Various smaller bug-fixes
PC Feature and Updates
• New High Quality Graphics mode for Sharp, Supersampled image rendering with highest visual effect settings.
• New Low Quality Graphics mode with optimized visual effect settings to allow better performance on lower spec machines.
• PC Graphics Quality Setting Selection (Low, Balanced, High): Allows choosing between higher framerate and higher quality graphics modes.
• Sharpness Settings added in Graphics Settings for additional control of the image sharpness.
• New High Quality Audio Mode: High Fidelity Audio with increased Dynamic Range and Convolution Reverb for ambiences
• New Low Quality Audio Mode: Lower quality Audio mode for increased performance on lower end machines.
• Audio Quality Settings Selection: Allow to choose between higher quality audio and more optimized audio performance modes.
• Quick Access is now available from In-Game Pause menu
• Backup Saves are now available from In-Game Pause menu
• General Performance and Image Quality Improvements
• Stability fixes introduced to further remove OOM and Graphics related crashes
• Fixed several instances of Ori falling out of the world due to scene loading race conditions
• Additional polish and improvements throughout the game experience
• Various smaller bug-fixes
