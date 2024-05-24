Play nine Warhammer games for "free" this weekend

HQ

Every weekend, Microsoft has something they call Free Play Days, which is a selection of usually three titles that can be played at no extra cost. We generally report on this when interesting games are included - and that's exactly how we'd describe the selection this time. Via Xbox Wire, a Warhammer Takeover is confirmed with no less than nine games to play.

If you have Xbox Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate, you can download and play these as much as you want from now until Monday morning:

• Necromunda: Underhive Wars

• Warhammer: Vermintide 2

• Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

• Blood Bowl III

• Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

• Warhammer: Chaosbane

• Talisman: Digital Edition

• Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

• Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

During this period, these are also on sale at a pretty big discount and you will of course be able to play them as usual, unlock Achievements and keep the save file if you decide to buy any of them.

Are you going to try out a new Warhammer game this weekend?