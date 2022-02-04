Cookies

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Play Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and more for free this weekend

You have until Monday morning to dive in and grab a discounted version of the latest Free Play Days games.

If you're looking for something fun to play this weekend and are on a budget, then you should check out the Free Play Days for all users of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This week we get three games to choose from and they are actually pretty good, and there's also a generous discount if you wish to keep any of them (and you'll also get to retain your save file).


  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Deluxe Edition at 90% off)

  • Bad North:​ Jotunn Edition (Standard Edition at 50% off)

  • Greak: Memories of Azur (Standard Edition at 40% off)

You have until 8:00 GMT / 09:00 CET on Monday to enjoy these game without paying anything extra. Will you take the opportunity to try any of them?

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

