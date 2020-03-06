Cookies

Mortal Kombat 11

Play Mortal Kombat 11 for free this weekend

There are loads of free games up for grabs this weekend, but one of them is gorier than all the rest.

Who says gaming is expensive? Earlier this week, we reported that Rainbow Six: Siege is free to play on all formats this weekend, and yesterday Microsoft revealed this week's Free Play Days for Xbox One, which includes Black Desert Online and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

You can add to that Epic Game Store's free games each week (right now both Offworld Trading Company and GoNNER) - and now we've got another free game confirmed. It was the official Twitter account for the Mortal Kombat that wrote:

"We want YOU to join kombat on @Playstation and @Xbox! Get a taste of all the #MK11 kombatants thus far during our free Trial Weekend starting today. Enjoy!"

Basically, it's not hard to find great gaming for free this weekend. Have fun!

