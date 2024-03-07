Play Mortal Kombat 1 and more for "free" with Game Pass Ultimate this weekend

HQ

By now, you are surely familiar with the Microsoft programme Free Play Days, which is basically a selection of 3-4 games that you can download and play as much as you like each weekend. This offering is available to all subscribers of Game Pass Core and Game Pass Ultimate, and now this week's free titles have been introduced, and let's just say one of the titles steals all the thunder.

Starting now until Monday morning at 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET you can freely enjoy Moving Out 2, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising, From Space and... Mortal Kombat 1. Yup, you can download and play NetherRealm Studios' latest fighting game, and may we also suggest you download Peacemaker for it as he was released this week as a hilarious and well made addition.

If you wish to keep any of these games, they are all on sale during this period (the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 is currently cheaper than the Standard Edition and includes plenty of extras, including Peacemaker and more), and you will also be able to keep your save file.

Will you try any of these games out?